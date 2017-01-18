Here’s Your Schedule of Country Artists Performing at Trump’s Inauguration Festivities

They may not be the biggest names in country music, but they are names in country music. Here’s a rundown of the country acts slated to perform at the various inauguration festivities for soon-to-be President Donald Trump.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration

Location: Lincoln Memorial, 4–6 p.m. ET

Performers: Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald of Lonestar and 3 Doors Down

Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inauguration Ball

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 7 p.m.

Performers: Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers

Great American Alliance Inaugural Gala

Location: N/A

Performers: Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy

Friday, Jan. 20

Veterans Salute to Heroes Inaugural Ball

Location: Renaissance Washington Hotel, 5:30 p.m.

Performers: Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley

Great American Inaugural Ball

Location: MGM National Harbor Hotel, 9 p.m–2 a.m. ET

Performers: Darryl Worley