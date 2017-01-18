Here’s Your Schedule of Country Artists Performing at Trump’s Inauguration Festivities

They may not be the biggest names in country music, but they are names in country music. Here’s a rundown of the country acts slated to perform at the various inauguration festivities for soon-to-be President Donald Trump.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration
Location: Lincoln Memorial, 4–6 p.m. ET
Performers: Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald of Lonestar and 3 Doors Down
Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inauguration Ball
Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 7 p.m.
Performers: Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers
Great American Alliance Inaugural Gala
Location: N/A
Performers: Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy
Friday, Jan. 20
Veterans Salute to Heroes Inaugural Ball
Location: Renaissance Washington Hotel, 5:30 p.m.
Performers: Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley
Great American Inaugural Ball
Location: MGM National Harbor Hotel, 9 p.m–2 a.m. ET
Performers: Darryl Worley
Toby Keith courtesy Shock Ink; Gary LeVox courtesy CMT; Lee Greenwood courtesy Webster PR; Big & Rich by Joe Hardwick/Webster PR; Larry Gatlin by Kayla Register/Absolute Publicity